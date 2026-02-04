Memphis plays UAB on 3-game road skid

Memphis Tigers (10-11, 5-4 AAC) at UAB Blazers (14-8, 5-4 AAC) Birmingham, Alabama; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Memphis…

Memphis Tigers (10-11, 5-4 AAC) at UAB Blazers (14-8, 5-4 AAC)

Birmingham, Alabama; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis hits the road against UAB looking to end its three-game road skid.

The Blazers are 6-6 on their home court. UAB ranks second in the AAC in rebounding with 37.2 rebounds. Evan Chatman leads the Blazers with 8.3 boards.

The Tigers are 5-4 against conference opponents. Memphis scores 74.2 points and has outscored opponents by 1.1 points per game.

UAB makes 44.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.6 percentage points higher than Memphis has allowed to its opponents (41.2%). Memphis averages 74.2 points per game, 0.7 fewer than the 74.9 UAB allows to opponents.

The Blazers and Tigers meet Thursday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chance Westry is averaging 14.9 points and 4.5 assists for the Blazers. KyeRon Lindsay is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games.

Dug McDaniel averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 13.9 points while shooting 35.4% from beyond the arc. Aaron Bradshaw is shooting 61.4% and averaging 9.6 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blazers: 6-4, averaging 79.2 points, 35.2 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points per game.

Tigers: 6-4, averaging 74.2 points, 33.3 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 10.2 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.

