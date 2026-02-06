McNeese takes on Incarnate Word following Patton’s 23-point performance

Incarnate Word Cardinals (10-11, 8-6 Southland) at McNeese Cowgirls (19-4, 13-1 Southland) Lake Charles, Louisiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Incarnate Word Cardinals (10-11, 8-6 Southland) at McNeese Cowgirls (19-4, 13-1 Southland)

Lake Charles, Louisiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: McNeese hosts Incarnate Word after Arianna Patton scored 23 points in McNeese’s 83-35 victory against the Houston Christian Huskies.

The Cowgirls have gone 8-1 at home. McNeese is 16-3 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Cardinals have gone 8-6 against Southland opponents. Incarnate Word ranks third in the Southland with 11.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Raimi McCrary averaging 2.7.

McNeese scores 68.7 points per game, 1.6 fewer points than the 70.3 Incarnate Word gives up. Incarnate Word has shot at a 39.2% rate from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points greater than the 36.7% shooting opponents of McNeese have averaged.

The Cowgirls and Cardinals square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dakota Howard is shooting 50.0% and averaging 13.0 points for the Cowgirls. Patton is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games.

Jorja Elliott is scoring 11.7 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the Cardinals. Brynn Lusby is averaging 11.3 points and 4.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowgirls: 10-0, averaging 69.9 points, 32.5 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 15.0 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 48.1 points per game.

Cardinals: 5-5, averaging 67.9 points, 33.1 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 37.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

