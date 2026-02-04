McNeese takes on Houston Christian, seeks 5th straight home win

Houston Christian Huskies (6-14, 4-9 Southland) at McNeese Cowgirls (18-4, 12-1 Southland) Lake Charles, Louisiana; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Houston Christian Huskies (6-14, 4-9 Southland) at McNeese Cowgirls (18-4, 12-1 Southland)

Lake Charles, Louisiana; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: McNeese will try to keep its four-game home win streak alive when the Cowgirls take on Houston Christian.

The Cowgirls are 7-1 in home games. McNeese is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Huskies have gone 4-9 against Southland opponents. Houston Christian ranks seventh in the Southland with 21.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Grace Booth averaging 4.7.

McNeese’s average of 5.2 made 3-pointers per game is 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Houston Christian gives up. Houston Christian averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than McNeese allows.

The Cowgirls and Huskies square off Thursday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dakota Howard is averaging 13 points, six rebounds and 2.7 steals for the Cowgirls. Arianna Patton is averaging 9.7 points over the past 10 games.

Tove Caeser is averaging 6.8 points for the Huskies. Kamryn McLaurin is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowgirls: 10-0, averaging 67.9 points, 32.5 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 14.6 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 48.9 points per game.

Huskies: 2-8, averaging 56.0 points, 29.8 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 35.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

