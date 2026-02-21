McDaniels scores 25 in Alcorn State’s 83-65 win against Jackson State

LORMAN, Miss. (AP) — Tycen McDaniels’ 25 points helped Alcorn State defeat Jackson State 83-65 on Saturday. McDaniels added 14…

LORMAN, Miss. (AP) — Tycen McDaniels’ 25 points helped Alcorn State defeat Jackson State 83-65 on Saturday.

McDaniels added 14 rebounds and three steals for the Braves (7-19, 6-8 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Jameel Morris scored 22 points and added five steals. Shane Lancaster shot 2 of 9 from the field, including 2 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 8 from the line to finish with 11 points.

Daeshun Ruffin finished with 21 points for the Tigers (9-18, 8-6). Dionjahe Thomas added 14 points and four blocks for Jackson State. Jayme Mitchell finished with 13 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

