Martin leads Quinnipiac against Canisius after 21-point game

Quinnipiac Bobcats (18-4, 13-0 MAAC) at Canisius Golden Griffins (4-18, 2-11 MAAC)

Buffalo, New York; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Quinnipiac takes on Canisius after Karson Martin scored 21 points in Quinnipiac’s 80-53 victory over the Merrimack Warriors.

The Golden Griffins are 3-8 in home games. Canisius is ninth in the MAAC in rebounding averaging 30.8 rebounds. Shariah Gailes leads the Golden Griffins with 8.1 boards.

The Bobcats have gone 13-0 against MAAC opponents. Quinnipiac has a 17-0 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Canisius averages 55.6 points per game, 3.1 more points than the 52.5 Quinnipiac allows. Quinnipiac averages 68.5 points per game, 0.7 fewer than the 69.2 Canisius gives up.

The Golden Griffins and Bobcats face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gailes is scoring 13.2 points per game and averaging 8.1 rebounds for the Golden Griffins. Yasmine Djibril is averaging 10.6 points and 4.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Jackie Grisdale is shooting 40.3% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, while averaging 12.9 points and 1.5 steals. Elia O’Donnell is averaging 12.6 points, six rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.8 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Griffins: 2-8, averaging 56.5 points, 33.0 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points per game.

Bobcats: 10-0, averaging 69.9 points, 31.9 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 8.8 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.1 points.

