Marist hosts Burton and Rider

Rider Broncs (3-18, 2-10 MAAC) at Marist Red Foxes (15-7, 9-4 MAAC) Poughkeepsie, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Rider Broncs (3-18, 2-10 MAAC) at Marist Red Foxes (15-7, 9-4 MAAC)

Poughkeepsie, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rider takes on Marist after Aasim Burton scored 25 points in Rider’s 81-78 victory over the Saint Peter’s Peacocks.

The Red Foxes have gone 9-2 in home games. Marist is fourth in college basketball giving up 63.0 points per game while holding opponents to 39.2% shooting.

The Broncs are 2-10 against MAAC opponents. Rider ranks third in the MAAC with 10.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Shemani Fuller averaging 2.5.

Marist averages 71.0 points per game, 5.6 fewer points than the 76.6 Rider gives up. Rider averages 64.7 points per game, 1.7 more than the 63.0 Marist allows to opponents.

The Red Foxes and Broncs meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elijah Lewis is scoring 12.6 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Red Foxes. Rhyjon Blackwell is averaging 12.3 points and 3.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Zion Cruz is shooting 31.2% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Broncs, while averaging 13.2 points. Burton is averaging 18.2 points and 4.5 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Foxes: 7-3, averaging 69.3 points, 31.8 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points per game.

Broncs: 2-8, averaging 69.4 points, 31.6 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 4.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points.

