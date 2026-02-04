Manhattan visits Rider after Ekofo Yomane’s 32-point outing

Manhattan Jaspers (5-16, 5-7 MAAC) at Rider Broncs (4-17, 2-10 MAAC) Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Manhattan Jaspers (5-16, 5-7 MAAC) at Rider Broncs (4-17, 2-10 MAAC)

Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rider takes on Manhattan after Kristina Yomane scored 32 points in Rider’s 70-59 loss to the Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers.

The Broncs have gone 2-7 in home games. Rider has a 1-2 record in one-possession games.

The Jaspers are 5-7 in conference play. Manhattan averages 18.1 turnovers per game and is 1-3 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Rider is shooting 36.7% from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points lower than the 40.4% Manhattan allows to opponents. Manhattan’s 37.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.7 percentage points lower than Rider has given up to its opponents (39.7%).

The Broncs and Jaspers match up Thursday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ekofo Yomane is scoring 11.5 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Broncs. Aliya McIver is averaging 7.5 points and 6.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Hana Muhl is averaging seven points and 3.6 assists for the Jaspers. Brianna Davis is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncs: 2-8, averaging 52.8 points, 31.1 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 34.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.8 points per game.

Jaspers: 5-5, averaging 59.7 points, 33.1 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.