Luehring leads Oakland against Northern Kentucky after 20-point game

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (8-14, 5-7 Horizon) at Northern Kentucky Norse (10-14, 7-6 Horizon)

Highland Heights, Kentucky; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland plays Northern Kentucky after Makenzie Luehring scored 20 points in Oakland’s 72-60 loss to the Youngstown State Penguins.

The Norse have gone 5-5 in home games. Northern Kentucky averages 16.1 turnovers per game and is 5-4 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Golden Grizzlies are 5-7 in conference matchups. Oakland ranks ninth in the Horizon giving up 71.4 points while holding opponents to 45.3% shooting.

Northern Kentucky’s average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 more made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Oakland allows. Oakland averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than Northern Kentucky gives up.

The Norse and Golden Grizzlies meet Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Karina Bystry is scoring 14.5 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Norse. Taysha Rushton is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Luehring is averaging 12.5 points and 3.5 assists for the Golden Grizzlies. Layla Gold is averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Norse: 7-3, averaging 73.5 points, 36.8 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points per game.

Golden Grizzlies: 5-5, averaging 65.7 points, 30.8 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points.

