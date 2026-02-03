Loyola Chicago wins 71-61 over La Salle

CHICAGO (AP) — Joshua Ola-Joseph’s 16 points helped Loyola Chicago defeat La Salle 71-61 on Tuesday. Ola-Joseph shot 5 of…

CHICAGO (AP) — Joshua Ola-Joseph’s 16 points helped Loyola Chicago defeat La Salle 71-61 on Tuesday.

Ola-Joseph shot 5 of 8 from the field, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 7 from the line for the Ramblers (6-18, 2-9 Atlantic 10 Conference). Justin Moore scored 12 points while going 4 of 7 from the floor, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range, and 3 for 4 from the line. Kayde Dotson had 11 points and shot 4 for 11, including 3 for 9 from beyond the arc. The Ramblers snapped a nine-game skid.

Jaeden Marshall led the way for the Explorers (7-16, 3-7) with 18 points. Jaden Johnson added 16 points, eight assists and three steals for La Salle. Ashton Walker also had 10 points, eight rebounds and four assists.

Loyola Chicago took the lead for good with 18:14 remaining in the second half on a 3-pointer from Ola-Joseph to make it a 36-33 game.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

