Louisiana Tech plays New Mexico State following Dudley’s 21-point showing

New Mexico State Aggies (10-11, 3-8 CUSA) at Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (12-9, 5-5 CUSA) Ruston, Louisiana; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST…

New Mexico State Aggies (10-11, 3-8 CUSA) at Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (12-9, 5-5 CUSA)

Ruston, Louisiana; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana Tech hosts New Mexico State after DJ Dudley scored 21 points in Louisiana Tech’s 83-67 loss to the Sam Houston Bearkats.

The Bulldogs have gone 11-1 in home games. Louisiana Tech is 3-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Aggies are 3-8 in conference play. New Mexico State is sixth in the CUSA with 10.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Julius Mims averaging 2.6.

Louisiana Tech makes 43.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.7 percentage points higher than New Mexico State has allowed to its opponents (41.1%). New Mexico State averages 13.1 more points per game (75.3) than Louisiana Tech allows to opponents (62.2).

The Bulldogs and Aggies square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dudley is scoring 14.5 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Scooter Williams Jr. is averaging 10.7 points and 2.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Jemel Jones is scoring 15.8 points per game with 4.0 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Aggies. Mims is averaging 11.1 points and 9.5 rebounds while shooting 57.8% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 65.0 points, 32.3 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points per game.

Aggies: 2-8, averaging 72.9 points, 31.9 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

