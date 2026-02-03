Longwood plays Radford in conference matchup

Radford Highlanders (15-9, 7-2 Big South) at Longwood Lancers (15-6, 6-2 Big South) Farmville, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Radford Highlanders (15-9, 7-2 Big South) at Longwood Lancers (15-6, 6-2 Big South)

Farmville, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Malea Brown and Longwood host Joi Williams and Radford in Big South action Wednesday.

The Lancers are 9-2 in home games. Longwood averages 78.2 points and has outscored opponents by 12.9 points per game.

The Highlanders are 7-2 in conference play. Radford is fourth in the Big South scoring 64.3 points per game and is shooting 37.2%.

Longwood makes 41.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.0 percentage points higher than Radford has allowed to its opponents (36.6%). Radford averages 64.3 points per game, 1.0 fewer than the 65.3 Longwood allows.

The Lancers and Highlanders meet Wednesday for the first time in Big South play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amor Harris is averaging 11.6 points for the Lancers. Brown is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games.

Ellie Taylor is averaging 5.7 points for the Highlanders. Williams is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lancers: 8-2, averaging 77.1 points, 34.3 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 12.6 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points per game.

Highlanders: 7-3, averaging 61.1 points, 35.2 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 37.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.