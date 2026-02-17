Longwood hosts Gardner-Webb after Harris’ 22-point outing

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (10-16, 7-5 Big South) at Longwood Lancers (18-7, 9-3 Big South) Farmville, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (10-16, 7-5 Big South) at Longwood Lancers (18-7, 9-3 Big South)

Farmville, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Gardner-Webb faces Longwood after Anaya Harris scored 22 points in Gardner-Webb’s 62-50 win against the Presbyterian Blue Hose.

The Lancers have gone 11-2 in home games. Longwood is sixth in the Big South with 21.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Otaifo Esenabhalu averaging 4.9.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs are 7-5 against Big South opponents. Gardner-Webb ranks seventh in the Big South with 8.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Amira Ofunniyin averaging 2.2.

Longwood averages 77.7 points, 15.0 more per game than the 62.7 Gardner-Webb gives up. Gardner-Webb averages 55.5 points per game, 10.6 fewer points than the 66.1 Longwood allows.

The Lancers and Runnin’ Bulldogs face off Wednesday for the first time in Big South play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amor Harris is scoring 11.1 points per game and averaging 1.4 rebounds for the Lancers. Malea Brown is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Amina Gray is shooting 37.6% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Runnin’ Bulldogs, while averaging 12.5 points. Anaya Harris is averaging 9.6 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lancers: 7-3, averaging 73.4 points, 33.6 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 12.2 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points per game.

Runnin’ Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 55.8 points, 27.6 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 12.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 36.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.3 points.

