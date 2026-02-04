LIU plays New Haven, looks for 5th straight road win

Long Island Sharks (12-8, 8-2 NEC) at New Haven Chargers (7-14, 5-5 NEC) West Haven, Connecticut; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST…

Long Island Sharks (12-8, 8-2 NEC) at New Haven Chargers (7-14, 5-5 NEC)

West Haven, Connecticut; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: LIU will try to keep its four-game road win streak intact when the Sharks take on New Haven.

The Chargers are 6-7 in home games. New Haven is 2-1 in one-possession games.

The Sharks have gone 8-2 against NEC opponents. LIU has a 4-5 record against teams over .500.

New Haven is shooting 39.7% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 38.8% LIU allows to opponents. LIU has shot at a 41.5% clip from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points higher than the 39.4% shooting opponents of New Haven have averaged.

The Chargers and Sharks match up Thursday for the first time in NEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lindsay Hogan is scoring 12.3 points per game with 5.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Chargers. Aniya McDonald-Perry is averaging 13.6 points, 9.4 rebounds and 2.2 steals over the last 10 games.

Kadidia Toure is averaging 18.5 points, 9.3 rebounds, 2.5 steals and 1.5 blocks for the Sharks. Solangelei Akridge is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chargers: 5-5, averaging 59.7 points, 33.2 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.9 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.4 points per game.

Sharks: 8-2, averaging 72.0 points, 33.6 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

