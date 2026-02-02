Little Rock visits UT Martin following Bayless’ 24-point outing

Little Rock Trojans (9-13, 6-5 OVC) at UT Martin Skyhawks (17-5, 9-2 OVC) Martin, Tennessee; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Little Rock Trojans (9-13, 6-5 OVC) at UT Martin Skyhawks (17-5, 9-2 OVC)

Martin, Tennessee; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Little Rock visits UT Martin after Braxton Bayless scored 24 points in Little Rock’s 87-77 loss to the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles.

The Skyhawks are 9-0 on their home court. UT Martin has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

The Trojans are 6-5 in OVC play. Little Rock has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

UT Martin is shooting 44.0% from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points lower than the 47.0% Little Rock allows to opponents. Little Rock scores 7.8 more points per game (71.3) than UT Martin gives up (63.5).

The Skyhawks and Trojans match up Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrija Bukumirovic is shooting 54.0% and averaging 14.7 points for the Skyhawks. Afan Trnka is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Johnathan Lawson is shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Trojans, while averaging 16.7 points, four assists and 1.8 steals. Cameron Wallace is averaging 12.9 points and 7.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Skyhawks: 9-1, averaging 71.1 points, 36.5 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.6 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.9 points per game.

Trojans: 6-4, averaging 77.4 points, 30.2 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 9.2 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.