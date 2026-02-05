Lindenwood wins 79-74 over Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Anias Futrell had 24 points in Lindenwood’s 79-74 victory against Little Rock on Thursday night.…

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Anias Futrell had 24 points in Lindenwood’s 79-74 victory against Little Rock on Thursday night.

Futrell had six rebounds for the Lions (15-10, 9-5 Ohio Valley Conference). Milos Nenadic scored 18 points and added seven rebounds. Dontrez Williams went 6 of 10 from the field (1 for 3 from 3-point range) to finish with 14 points.

The Trojans (9-15, 6-7) were led in scoring by Johnathan Lawson, who finished with 22 points, five assists and three blocks. Kachi Nzeh added 18 points and seven rebounds for Little Rock. Tuongthach Gatkek also had 12 points, eight rebounds and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

