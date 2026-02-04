Lewis scores 28 as UL Monroe downs Old Dominion 85-79

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Krystian Lewis’ 28 points helped UL Monroe defeat Old Dominion 85-79 on Wednesday. Lewis also had…

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Krystian Lewis’ 28 points helped UL Monroe defeat Old Dominion 85-79 on Wednesday.

Lewis also had six rebounds and six assists for the Warhawks (4-20, 1-11 Sun Belt Conference). Lavell Brodnex scored 21 points and added 11 rebounds. MJ Russell had 21 points and shot 9 of 16 from the floor and 3 of 6 from the free-throw line. The Warhawks broke a 13-game losing streak.

The Monarchs (7-17, 4-8) were led in scoring by Jordan Battle, who finished with 23 points, seven rebounds and three steals. Old Dominion also got 16 points from Ketron Shaw. Zacch Wiggins had 13 points.

