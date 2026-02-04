Lewis’ 22 lead Georgetown past Creighton 76-68

WASHINGTON (AP) — KJ Lewis’ 22 points helped Georgetown defeat Creighton 76-68 on Wednesday. Lewis also had seven rebounds and…

WASHINGTON (AP) — KJ Lewis’ 22 points helped Georgetown defeat Creighton 76-68 on Wednesday.

Lewis also had seven rebounds and five steals for the Hoyas (13-10, 5-7 Big East Conference). Malik Mack scored 20 points and added six rebounds. Vincent Iwuchukwu shot 6 of 15 from the field and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 14 points.

The Bluejays (12-11, 6-6) were led in scoring by Jasen Green, who finished with 12 points, eight rebounds and three steals. Nik Graves and Fedor Zugic each had 11 points.

Mack scored seven points in the first half and Georgetown went into the break trailing 29-27. Lewis’ 16-point second half helped Georgetown close out the victory.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.