Lee scores 28 to help Lamar secure 73-54 win over SE Louisiana

BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) — Rob Lee Jr. scored 28 points as Lamar beat Southeastern Louisiana 73-54 on Monday night.

Lee shot 11 for 22, including 6 for 12 from beyond the arc for the Cardinals (12-11, 7-7 Southland Conference). Braden East totaled 16 points and 11 rebounds. Cody Pennebaker added 12 points and seven rebounds.

The Lions (6-17, 3-11) were led by CJ Booker with 14 points. Makhi Myles had 12 points and Isaiah Gaines recorded 10 points, nine rebounds and three blocks.

Lamar entered halftime up 31-26. Lee paced the team in scoring in the first half with 13 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

