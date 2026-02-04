Lawson, Loyola Marymount Lions take on the Saint Mary’s Gaels

Loyola Marymount Lions (14-8, 8-3 WCC) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (13-10, 4-6 WCC) Moraga, California; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Loyola Marymount Lions (14-8, 8-3 WCC) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (13-10, 4-6 WCC)

Moraga, California; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Edie Clarke and Saint Mary’s (CA) host Jess Lawson and Loyola Marymount in WCC action.

The Gaels have gone 6-4 in home games. Saint Mary’s (CA) has a 5-3 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Lions are 8-3 against conference opponents. Loyola Marymount is fourth in the WCC scoring 70.6 points per game and is shooting 43.0%.

Saint Mary’s (CA) averages 58.4 points per game, 4.3 fewer points than the 62.7 Loyola Marymount gives up. Loyola Marymount averages 12.6 more points per game (70.6) than Saint Mary’s (CA) allows (58.0).

The Gaels and Lions square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clarke is scoring 8.0 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Gaels. Abigail Shoff is averaging 10.9 points and 4.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Lawson is shooting 43.1% and averaging 14.8 points for the Lions. Maya Hernandez is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 4-6, averaging 57.4 points, 27.7 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 9.6 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.8 points per game.

Lions: 8-2, averaging 75.8 points, 31.5 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 9.4 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points.

