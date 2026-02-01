Lancaster leads Alcorn State against Grambling after 22-point game

Grambling Tigers (9-10, 3-3 SWAC) at Alcorn State Braves (4-16, 3-5 SWAC) Lorman, Mississippi; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Grambling Tigers (9-10, 3-3 SWAC) at Alcorn State Braves (4-16, 3-5 SWAC)

Lorman, Mississippi; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alcorn State hosts Grambling after Shane Lancaster scored 22 points in Alcorn State’s 78-73 win over the Southern Jaguars.

The Braves have gone 2-1 at home. Alcorn State ranks ninth in the SWAC with 11.7 assists per game led by Jameel Morris averaging 2.9.

The Tigers are 3-3 in conference play. Grambling is fifth in the SWAC with 8.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Randarius Jones averaging 1.7.

Alcorn State’s average of 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 more made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Grambling allows. Grambling averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Alcorn State allows.

The Braves and Tigers match up Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lancaster is shooting 49.7% and averaging 11.9 points for the Braves. Tycen McDaniels is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games.

Antonio Munoz is averaging 12.4 points for the Tigers. Jamil Muttilib is averaging 11.4 points and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 3-7, averaging 67.1 points, 27.9 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.2 points per game.

Tigers: 6-4, averaging 74.5 points, 30.1 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points.

