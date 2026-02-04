Lamar hosts Northwestern State after Atamah’s 24-point game

Northwestern State Lady Demons (11-9, 8-4 Southland) at Lamar Cardinals (13-7, 10-3 Southland) Beaumont, Texas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Northwestern State Lady Demons (11-9, 8-4 Southland) at Lamar Cardinals (13-7, 10-3 Southland)

Beaumont, Texas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern State faces Lamar after Vernell Atamah scored 24 points in Northwestern State’s 78-61 victory against the New Orleans Privateers.

The Cardinals have gone 9-1 in home games. Lamar is ninth in the Southland with 20.5 defensive rebounds per game led by T’Aaliyah Miner averaging 2.9.

The Lady Demons are 8-4 in conference matchups. Northwestern State is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Lamar is shooting 41.0% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 39.3% Northwestern State allows to opponents. Northwestern State averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.8 more made shots on average than the 4.8 per game Lamar allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kamryn Wilson is scoring 11.6 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Cardinals. R’Mani Taylor is averaging 8.5 points and 1.7 rebounds while shooting 42.3% over the past 10 games.

Atamah is scoring 18.6 points per game and averaging 5.9 rebounds for the Lady Demons. Nya Valentine is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 8-2, averaging 65.7 points, 33.1 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 9.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.6 points per game.

Lady Demons: 6-4, averaging 61.9 points, 34.5 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.0 points.

