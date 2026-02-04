Kuhl leads Stetson against Bellarmine after 23-point game

Stetson Hatters (8-15, 4-6 ASUN) at Bellarmine Knights (9-13, 4-6 ASUN) Louisville, Kentucky; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Stetson…

Stetson Hatters (8-15, 4-6 ASUN) at Bellarmine Knights (9-13, 4-6 ASUN)

Louisville, Kentucky; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stetson faces Bellarmine after Collin Kuhl scored 23 points in Stetson’s 68-66 loss to the North Alabama Lions.

The Knights have gone 6-3 at home. Bellarmine is 4-7 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Hatters are 4-6 against ASUN opponents. Stetson has a 1-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Bellarmine makes 51.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.5 percentage points higher than Stetson has allowed to its opponents (47.8%). Stetson averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.1 fewer made shots on average than the 11.7 per game Bellarmine allows.

The Knights and Hatters square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jack Karasinski is scoring 19.3 points per game with 5.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Knights. Brian Waddell is averaging 15.3 points over the past 10 games.

Kuhl is averaging 12.3 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Hatters. Ethan Copeland is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 4-6, averaging 80.4 points, 26.1 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 4.8 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 51.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.1 points per game.

Hatters: 4-6, averaging 76.8 points, 30.7 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.