Koenen leads North Dakota State against UMKC after 25-point game

North Dakota State Bison (20-2, 9-0 Summit) at UMKC Roos (6-15, 4-5 Summit)

Kansas City, Missouri; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota State plays UMKC after Avery Koenen scored 25 points in North Dakota State’s 93-72 victory against the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles.

The Roos are 4-6 on their home court. UMKC averages 14.8 turnovers per game and is 4-6 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Bison are 9-0 in conference play. North Dakota State averages 80.8 points while outscoring opponents by 20.8 points per game.

UMKC scores 66.7 points, 6.7 more per game than the 60.0 North Dakota State gives up. North Dakota State averages 11.2 more points per game (80.8) than UMKC allows to opponents (69.6).

The Roos and Bison face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamyah Winter averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Roos, scoring 6.9 points while shooting 35.2% from beyond the arc. Emani Bennett is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games.

Koenen is shooting 64.9% and averaging 18.9 points for the Bison. Marisa Frost is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Roos: 4-6, averaging 62.3 points, 32.0 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points per game.

Bison: 10-0, averaging 84.0 points, 46.8 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.8 points.

