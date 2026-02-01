Khaden Bennett posts double-double to lead Wyoming to 68-57 victory over Colorado State

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Khaden Bennett had 22 points and 10 rebounds to lead Wyoming to a 68-57 victory over…

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Khaden Bennett had 22 points and 10 rebounds to lead Wyoming to a 68-57 victory over Colorado State on Saturday night.

Bennett also had three steals for the Cowboys (13-9, 4-7 Mountain West Conference). Damarion Dennis made all eight of his free throws and scored 16. Leland Walker added 10 points.

Jevin Muniz led the way for the Rams (12-10, 3-8) with 14 points and seven assists. Kyle Jorgensen added 13 points and six rebounds.

Wyoming took the lead with 18:49 left in the first half and did not trail again. Bennett led with 13 points in the first half for a 27-23 lead at the break. Wyoming turned a four-point second-half lead into a 16-point advantage with a 12-0 run to make it a 54-38 lead with 7:21 left.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

