Kevair Kennedy scores 21 as Merrimack downs Sacred Heart 75-58

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — Kevair Kennedy scored 21 points and Merrimack beat Sacred Heart 75-58 on Sunday, ending a…

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — Kevair Kennedy scored 21 points and Merrimack beat Sacred Heart 75-58 on Sunday, ending a five-game winning streak for the Pioneers.

Kennedy also had seven rebounds, five assists, and five steals for the Warriors (14-9, 10-2 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Tye Dorset had 16 points and Ernest Shelton scored 13.

The Pioneers (10-14, 6-7) were led by Yann Farell with 18 points and six rebounds. Anquan Hill added 12 points and Dashon Gittens totaled 11 points, 10 rebounds, two steals and two blocks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.