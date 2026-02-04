Kermoury leads Northeastern against Hofstra

Northeastern Huskies (6-15, 2-8 CAA) at Hofstra Pride (14-9, 5-5 CAA) Hempstead, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Northeastern Huskies (6-15, 2-8 CAA) at Hofstra Pride (14-9, 5-5 CAA)

Hempstead, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northeastern visits Hofstra after William Kermoury scored 36 points in Northeastern’s 89-84 loss to the Charleston (SC) Cougars.

The Pride are 5-2 in home games. Hofstra ranks fifth in the CAA with 10.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Victory Onuetu averaging 2.9.

The Huskies are 2-8 against CAA opponents. Northeastern is 4-6 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.0 turnovers per game.

Hofstra averages 76.7 points per game, 4.7 fewer points than the 81.4 Northeastern allows. Northeastern has shot at a 47.0% clip from the field this season, 7.1 percentage points greater than the 39.9% shooting opponents of Hofstra have averaged.

The Pride and Huskies match up Thursday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cruz Davis is averaging 21.4 points and 4.7 assists for the Pride. Preston Edmead is averaging 17.4 points and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 44.9% over the last 10 games.

Kermoury is averaging 13.3 points for the Huskies. Xavier Abreu is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pride: 5-5, averaging 75.4 points, 34.8 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 4.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points per game.

Huskies: 2-8, averaging 80.9 points, 24.9 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

