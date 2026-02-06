Kennesaw State hosts Liberty after Mills’ 27-point game

Liberty Lady Flames (11-10, 5-5 CUSA) at Kennesaw State Owls (10-11, 3-7 CUSA) Kennesaw, Georgia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Liberty Lady Flames (11-10, 5-5 CUSA) at Kennesaw State Owls (10-11, 3-7 CUSA)

Kennesaw, Georgia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Liberty faces Kennesaw State after Avery Mills scored 27 points in Liberty’s 60-55 victory against the Jacksonville State Gamecocks.

The Owls are 8-4 in home games. Kennesaw State is 5-9 against opponents with a winning record.

The Flames are 5-5 against conference opponents. Liberty is fifth in the CUSA with 10.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Emmy Stout averaging 3.3.

Kennesaw State averages 64.5 points per game, 1.5 more points than the 63.0 Liberty gives up. Liberty averages 65.1 points per game, 3.8 more than the 61.3 Kennesaw State allows to opponents.

The Owls and Flames match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kailyn Fields is shooting 39.1% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, while averaging 7.8 points, 4.2 assists and 2.2 steals. Keyarah Berry is shooting 49.5% and averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games.

Mills is averaging 15.7 points for the Flames. Elisabeth Aegisdottir is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 3-7, averaging 61.2 points, 29.0 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 9.4 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points per game.

Flames: 5-5, averaging 63.7 points, 33.2 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.