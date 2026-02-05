Karasinski’s 26 help Bellarmine take down Stetson 92-71

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Jack Karasinski had 26 points in Bellarmine’s 92-71 win over Stetson on Thursday. Karasinski went 9…

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Jack Karasinski had 26 points in Bellarmine’s 92-71 win over Stetson on Thursday.

Karasinski went 9 of 14 from the field (6 for 8 from 3-point range) for the Knights (10-13, 5-6 Atlantic Sun Conference). Brian Waddell shot 7 of 8 from the field to add 14 points. Tyler Doyle finished 6 of 12 from the field to finish with 12 points, while adding eight rebounds and six assists.

The Hatters (8-16, 4-7) were led in scoring by Ethan Copeland, who finished with 18 points. Jake Johnson added 17 points and five assists for Stetson. Calvin Sirmans III had 10 points.

