Justice Shoats scores 24 to guide Siena to 78-63 victory over Canisius

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Justice Shoats scored 22 points as Siena beat Canisius 78-63 on Sunday.

Shoats shot 9 for 14 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line for the Saints (16-7, 9-3 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Francis Folefac added 14 points, nine rebounds and five assists. Isaiah Henderson pitched in with 14 points and three steals.

Javante Edwards had 18 points and four assists to lead the Golden Griffins (8-15, 3-9), who have lost seven in a row. Kahlil Singleton and Bryan Ndjonga both scored 11.

