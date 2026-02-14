Juke Harris scores 25, delivers down the stretch in Wake Forest’s 68-63 win over Stanford

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Juke Harris scored 25 points and personally outscored Stanford 9-2 down the stretch, lifting Wake Forest…

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Juke Harris scored 25 points and personally outscored Stanford 9-2 down the stretch, lifting Wake Forest to a come-from-behind 68-63 victory over the Cardinal on Saturday.

The Cardinal led 39-30 at halftime but were unable to extend their lead in the second half. Wake Forest finally tied it at 61 on a layup by Harris with 1:48 remaining. A jumper by Harris with 54 seconds left gave the Demon Deacons their first lead since it was 9-6.

Harris made 5 of 6 free throws in the final 25 seconds and his scoring run was interrupted only by a layup from Ebuka Okorie that made it 66-63 with 10 seconds left. Harris was fouled with nine seconds left and capped the scoring with two more free throws.

Harris made 12 of 13 free throws and the Demon Deacons made 28 of 32 as a team. Stanford was 9 for 14.

Okorie, the nation’s seventh leading scorer and third among freshmen at 22.4 points per game, led Stanford (16-10, 5-8 ACC) with 26 points. Benny Gealer scored 11 and Aidan Cammann had 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Mekhi Mason scored 10 points for Wake Forest (13-12, 4-8).

A 3-pointer by Cammann tied the score at 9 and started an 11-0 run that gave the Cardinal a 17-9 lead. Although Wake Forest tied it twice, Stanford scored the last seven points of the half and led 39-30 at the break.

Stanford led 58-51 with 6:42 remaining but the Cardinal made only 2 of 12 from the field the rest of the game. Both makes were by Okorie.

Up next

Wake Forest: Clemson visits on Wednesday.

Stanford: at Cal on Saturday.

