Juenemann leads Omaha against North Dakota after 27-point game

North Dakota Fighting Hawks (5-17, 2-7 Summit) at Omaha Mavericks (2-22, 0-9 Summit) Omaha, Nebraska; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

North Dakota Fighting Hawks (5-17, 2-7 Summit) at Omaha Mavericks (2-22, 0-9 Summit)

Omaha, Nebraska; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Omaha takes on North Dakota after Regan Juenemann scored 27 points in Omaha’s 60-59 loss to the UMKC Roos.

The Mavericks are 2-8 in home games. Omaha is 0-2 in one-possession games.

The Fighting Hawks are 2-7 against Summit opponents. North Dakota gives up 71.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 12.9 points per game.

Omaha averages 53.4 points per game, 17.8 fewer points than the 71.2 North Dakota gives up. North Dakota averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Omaha allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sarai Estupinan is averaging 12.4 points and 3.5 assists for the Mavericks. Juenemann is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games.

Walker Demers is averaging 10.6 points and 7.9 rebounds for the Fighting Hawks. Mackenzie Hughes is averaging 10.8 points and 3.1 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 1-9, averaging 53.7 points, 28.8 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 32.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points per game.

Fighting Hawks: 3-7, averaging 61.3 points, 29.3 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.