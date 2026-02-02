Joyce Edwards shines as No. 3 South Carolina defeats Texas A&M 71-56

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Joyce Edwards had 28 points and Tessa Johnson added 19 and tied a career high…

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Joyce Edwards had 28 points and Tessa Johnson added 19 and tied a career high with five 3-pointers to help No. 3 South Carolina outlast Texas A&M 71-56 Monday night.

South Carolina (22-2, 8-1 Southeastern Conference) led by as many as 16 points, but was clinging to a five-point lead when Edwards scored eight points in a 9-0 run that made it 67-53 with less than two minutes remaining.

Johnson made her first four 3-point attempts and made all five of her 3s in the first half. She finished 5 of 11 from long range.

The Aggies had made six free throws in the fourth, but missed their first 10 shots of the quarter before Janae Kent made a 3-pointer with 90 seconds remaining.

Ny’ceara Pryor had 14 points for Texas A&M (8-10, 1-8), which lost its sixth straight. The Aggies performed much better on Monday night than they had in recent contests when they dropped four of their previous five games by 25 points or more.

NO. 13 MISSISSIPPI 71, AUBURN 45

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Cotie McMahon scored 20 points and Mississippi rolled to a victory over Auburn at neutral site Legacy Arena.

McMahon made 7 of 13 shots, 6 of 8 free throws and grabbed seven rebounds for the host Rebels (19-4, 6-2 Southeastern Conference), who have won three straight and five of six.

Sira Thienou totaled 14 points and eight rebounds for Ole Miss. Christeen Iwuala added 12 points and 11 rebounds for her ninth double-double this season.

NO. 25 NORTH CAROLINA 61, NC STATE 59

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Lanie Grant scored 10 of her 18 points in the third quarter and Indya Nivar rebounded her own missed free throw in the closing seconds to secure North Carolina’s victory over N.C. State.

North Carolina (18-5, 7-3 ACC) broke a five-game losing streak on the road in the series, notching its first victory in Raleigh since the 2018-19 season. The Tar Heels also secured their fifth straight victory overall this season.

Nivar’s driving layup in the opening minute of the fourth quarter gave North Carolina the first double-digit lead of the game at 52-42.

Tilda Trygger made a layup with 12.6 seconds left to pull N.C. State within 61-59 and the Wolfpack forced a jump ball at the other end to regain possession. N.C. State was off on a 3-point attempt and Nivar secured the defensive rebound before being fouled. Nivar missed both free throws, but she outhustled three N.C. State players to secure the rebound.

Nivar finished with 16 points, seven rebounds and six assists for North Carolina. Nyla Harris had 10 points and nine rebounds.

Khamil Pierre led N.C. State (15-7, 8-3) with 14 points and 15 rebounds. Trygger finished with 11 points and Qadence Samuels scored 10.

