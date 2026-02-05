Jones scores 24, Wagner beats Le Moyne 79-78

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (AP) — Nick Jones had 24 points, including the game-winning shot with 1.2 seconds remaining in Wagner’s…

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (AP) — Nick Jones had 24 points, including the game-winning shot with 1.2 seconds remaining in Wagner’s 79-78 victory against Le Moyne on Thursday.

Jones added six assists for the Seahawks (8-13, 3-7 Northeast Conference). Jaden Baker scored 19 points while going 7 of 14 (4 for 6 from 3-point range) and added five rebounds. Bryan Akanmu shot 3 of 3 from the field and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line to finish with 11 points.

Trent Mosquera finished with 20 points for the Dolphins (11-13, 6-5). Tennessee Rainwater added 13 points for Le Moyne. Jakai Sanders also had 13 points, six assists and two steals.

