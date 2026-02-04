Jones leads Lindenwood against Little Rock after 23-point game

Lindenwood Lions (14-10, 8-5 OVC) at Little Rock Trojans (9-14, 6-6 OVC) Little Rock, Arkansas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Lindenwood Lions (14-10, 8-5 OVC) at Little Rock Trojans (9-14, 6-6 OVC)

Little Rock, Arkansas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lindenwood visits Little Rock after Jadis Jones scored 23 points in Lindenwood’s 78-72 loss to the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars.

The Trojans have gone 5-2 at home. Little Rock has a 5-8 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Lions are 8-5 in OVC play. Lindenwood leads the OVC with 15.3 assists. Mekhi Cooper paces the Lions with 3.9.

Little Rock scores 70.4 points per game, 2.4 fewer points than the 72.8 Lindenwood gives up. Lindenwood has shot at a 46.5% rate from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points less than the 46.7% shooting opponents of Little Rock have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnathan Lawson is shooting 40.4% and averaging 16.3 points for the Trojans. Braxton Bayless is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games.

Anias Futrell is shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, while averaging 17.2 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.1 steals. Dontrez Williams is shooting 45.5% and averaging 14.9 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 5-5, averaging 72.8 points, 29.5 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 9.1 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points per game.

Lions: 5-5, averaging 76.1 points, 33.4 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 9.8 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.