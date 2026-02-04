Johnson, Virginia Cavaliers square off against the Miami Hurricanes

Miami Hurricanes (12-10, 4-7 ACC) at Virginia Cavaliers (15-7, 7-4 ACC) Charlottesville, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Ra…

Miami Hurricanes (12-10, 4-7 ACC) at Virginia Cavaliers (15-7, 7-4 ACC)

Charlottesville, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ra Shaya Kyle and Miami (FL) take on Kymora Johnson and Virginia in ACC action.

The Cavaliers have gone 10-3 at home. Virginia is fourth in the ACC with 26.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Sa’Myah Smith averaging 5.2.

The Hurricanes are 4-7 in ACC play. Miami (FL) averages 71.5 points and has outscored opponents by 7.0 points per game.

Virginia averages 77.3 points, 12.8 more per game than the 64.5 Miami (FL) allows. Miami (FL) averages 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than Virginia gives up.

The Cavaliers and Hurricanes meet Thursday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnson is shooting 37.4% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Cavaliers, while averaging 18.8 points, 6.4 assists and 2.3 steals. Tabitha Amanze is averaging 11.5 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.9 blocks over the past 10 games.

Shaya Kyle is averaging 15.7 points and 9.8 rebounds for the Hurricanes. Amarachi Kimpson is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 6-4, averaging 75.2 points, 38.9 rebounds, 18.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 7.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points per game.

Hurricanes: 4-6, averaging 68.5 points, 33.5 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.