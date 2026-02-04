Johnson leads Pittsburgh against Stanford after 21-point game

Stanford Cardinal (15-8, 4-6 ACC) at Pittsburgh Panthers (8-15, 1-9 ACC) Pittsburgh; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh hosts…

Stanford Cardinal (15-8, 4-6 ACC) at Pittsburgh Panthers (8-15, 1-9 ACC)

Pittsburgh; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh hosts Stanford after Mikayla Johnson scored 21 points in Pittsburgh’s 67-50 loss to the Virginia Tech Hokies.

The Panthers are 6-7 on their home court. Pittsburgh has a 2-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Cardinal are 4-6 against ACC opponents. Stanford is 6-1 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 14.3 turnovers per game.

Pittsburgh scores 60.2 points per game, 0.1 more points than the 60.1 Stanford gives up. Stanford averages 5.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Pittsburgh allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnson is scoring 12.7 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Panthers. Theresa Hagans Jr. is averaging 12.1 points, 4.2 assists and 1.9 steals over the last 10 games.

Chloe Clardy averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinal, scoring 11.5 points while shooting 33.0% from beyond the arc. Courtney Ogden is averaging 13 points and 5.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 1-9, averaging 57.1 points, 31.9 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 35.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.7 points per game.

Cardinal: 4-6, averaging 65.8 points, 36.1 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points.

