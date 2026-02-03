Johnson, Hardman lead Akron over Eastern Michigan, 66-64

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Tavari Johnson led Akron with 17 points and Bowen Hardman made a go-ahead 3-pointer with 8.1…

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Tavari Johnson led Akron with 17 points and Bowen Hardman made a go-ahead 3-pointer with 8.1 seconds left as the Zips took down Eastern Michigan 66-64 on Tuesday.

Johnson added six rebounds for the Zips (19-4, 10-1 Mid-American Conference). Evan Mahaffey scored 12 points, shooting 5 for 10. Sharron Young had 12 points and shot 3 for 6 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line.

It was the ninth victory in a row for the Zips.

The Eagles (9-14, 3-8) were led in scoring by Gregory Lawson II, who finished with 17 points. Addison Patterson added 16 points and six rebounds for Eastern Michigan. Mohammad Habhab finished with 11 points, seven rebounds, three steals and two blocks.

Hardman scored nine points in the first half for Akron, which led 31-27 at the break. Johnson led Akron with 10 points in the second half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

