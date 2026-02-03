JMU visits Southern Miss after Johnson’s 32-point outing

James Madison Dukes (16-8, 8-4 Sun Belt) at Southern Miss Lady Eagles (12-10, 5-6 Sun Belt) Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Wednesday, 7…

James Madison Dukes (16-8, 8-4 Sun Belt) at Southern Miss Lady Eagles (12-10, 5-6 Sun Belt)

Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Miss hosts JMU after Jakayla Johnson scored 32 points in Southern Miss’ 86-83 victory against the Old Dominion Monarchs.

The Lady Eagles are 9-3 in home games. Southern Miss ranks fourth in the Sun Belt with 24.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Sakyia White averaging 5.5.

The Dukes are 8-4 in conference play. JMU ranks second in the Sun Belt with 26.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Ashanti Barnes-Williams averaging 6.5.

Southern Miss averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 6.5 per game JMU gives up. JMU has shot at a 44.4% clip from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points greater than the 41.6% shooting opponents of Southern Miss have averaged.

The Lady Eagles and Dukes square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnson is scoring 14.4 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Lady Eagles. Hayleigh Breland is averaging 13.3 points over the past 10 games.

Peyton McDaniel is averaging 18.3 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Dukes. Bree Robinson is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lady Eagles: 4-6, averaging 72.3 points, 35.2 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points per game.

Dukes: 7-3, averaging 78.1 points, 37.4 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.8 points.

