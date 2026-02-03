Jennings leads Appalachian State against South Alabama

South Alabama Jaguars (16-6, 7-3 Sun Belt) at Appalachian State Mountaineers (15-9, 8-4 Sun Belt) Boone, North Carolina; Wednesday, 6:30…

South Alabama Jaguars (16-6, 7-3 Sun Belt) at Appalachian State Mountaineers (15-9, 8-4 Sun Belt)

Boone, North Carolina; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Appalachian State hosts South Alabama after Kasen Jennings scored 33 points in Appalachian State’s 66-44 victory over the Troy Trojans.

The Mountaineers are 8-3 in home games. Appalachian State is 6-6 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 9.0 turnovers per game.

The Jaguars have gone 7-3 against Sun Belt opponents. South Alabama is 5-2 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Appalachian State averages 71.8 points per game, 4.1 more points than the 67.7 South Alabama gives up. South Alabama has shot at a 46.5% clip from the field this season, 7.9 percentage points greater than the 38.6% shooting opponents of Appalachian State have averaged.

The Mountaineers and Jaguars face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Tot averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Mountaineers, scoring 8.6 points while shooting 34.3% from beyond the arc. Jennings is shooting 38.1% and averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games.

Randy Brady is averaging five points and 6.1 rebounds for the Jaguars. Adam Olsen is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 7-3, averaging 69.6 points, 35.9 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 4.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points per game.

Jaguars: 7-3, averaging 70.8 points, 32.3 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.