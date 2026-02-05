Jaloni Cambridge scores 26 as No. 9 Ohio State women beat No. 24 Washington 70-60

SEATTLE (AP) — Jaloni Cambridge scored 26 points and No. 9 Ohio State held off a late run by No.…

SEATTLE (AP) — Jaloni Cambridge scored 26 points and No. 9 Ohio State held off a late run by No. 24 Washington to win 70-60 on Thursday for its 10th win in the last 11 games.

Buckeyes coach Kevin McGuff, who spent nine seasons at Xavier and two at Washington before taking over at Ohio State in 2013, won his 500th career game.

Cambridge, who went in averaging 22.5 points per game (No. 7 nationally) this season, went 12 of 21 from the field and had her fourth straight game with at least 25. And when UW went on a 13-2 run to cut what had been a 15-point Buckeye lead down to four, the sophomore hit her biggest shot of the night, quieting the crowd with a mid-range jumper with 1:38 remaining.

Elsa Lemmila added 13 points and nine rebounds and Chance Gray scored 12 points for the Buckeyes (21-3, 10-2 Big Ten).

Sayvia Sellers scored 26 points — 11 in the fourth quarter — to lead the Huskies (17-6, 7-5), who have lost back-to-back home games for the first time this season. Freshman Brynn McGaughy made her first career start and finished with 12 points.

Kennedy Cambridge hit a jump shot made it 4-3 and the Buckeyes led the rest of the way. Ohio State opened a double-digit lead with an 11-0 run sparked by three straight Cambridge buckets. at the buzzer kept it an eight-point game at the end of the quarter.

Washington held its guests scoreless for a five-minute span in the second quarter, cutting the gap to as few as two on a Sellers three-point play, but the Huskies could never bring things back fully even.

Up next

Ohio State: Plays Sunday at Oregon.

Washington: Visits Wisconsin on Sunday.

