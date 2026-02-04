Jacksonville State takes on conference foe Liberty

Liberty Lady Flames (10-10, 4-5 CUSA) at Jacksonville State Gamecocks (10-10, 5-4 CUSA) Jacksonville, Alabama; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Liberty Lady Flames (10-10, 4-5 CUSA) at Jacksonville State Gamecocks (10-10, 5-4 CUSA)

Jacksonville, Alabama; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Emmy Stout and Liberty take on Mya Barnes and Jacksonville State in CUSA play.

The Gamecocks have gone 6-2 in home games. Jacksonville State is 2-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Flames are 4-5 against conference opponents. Liberty averages 65.4 points while outscoring opponents by 1.9 points per game.

Jacksonville State averages 62.8 points per game, 0.7 fewer points than the 63.5 Liberty gives up. Liberty averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.5 more made shots on average than the 4.6 per game Jacksonville State allows.

The Gamecocks and Flames meet Thursday for the first time in CUSA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Barnes is shooting 42.2% and averaging 11.7 points for the Gamecocks. Adriana Jones is averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games.

Avery Mills is averaging 15.1 points for the Flames. Stout is averaging 14.1 points and 6.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 6-4, averaging 62.4 points, 32.3 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.0 points per game.

Flames: 4-6, averaging 63.4 points, 32.0 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

