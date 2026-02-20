Jacksonville State hosts Sam Houston following Dunn’s 22-point showing

Sam Houston Bearkats (16-8, 9-4 CUSA) at Jacksonville State Gamecocks (11-14, 6-8 CUSA) Jacksonville, Alabama; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Sam Houston Bearkats (16-8, 9-4 CUSA) at Jacksonville State Gamecocks (11-14, 6-8 CUSA)

Jacksonville, Alabama; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sam Houston plays Jacksonville State after Whitney Dunn scored 22 points in Sam Houston’s 72-66 victory over the Kennesaw State Owls.

The Gamecocks are 7-4 on their home court. Jacksonville State ranks sixth in the CUSA with 9.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Vitoria Carvalho averaging 1.9.

The Bearkats are 9-4 in CUSA play. Sam Houston is second in the CUSA with 13.6 assists per game led by Fanta Kone averaging 4.7.

Jacksonville State scores 60.7 points per game, 2.9 more points than the 57.8 Sam Houston allows. Sam Houston averages 3.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than Jacksonville State gives up.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. Sam Houston won the last meeting 70-51 on Jan. 30. Kone scored 16 points to help lead the Bearkats to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mya Barnes is shooting 40.1% and averaging 11.0 points for the Gamecocks. Adriana Jones is averaging 8.8 points over the last 10 games.

Deborah Ogayemi is averaging 11.8 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.6 steals for the Bearkats. Dunn is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 4-6, averaging 56.8 points, 29.7 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 37.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.3 points per game.

Bearkats: 6-4, averaging 64.7 points, 29.2 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 11.6 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.