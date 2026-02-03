IU Indianapolis hosts Cleveland State after Maples’ 25-point game

Cleveland State Vikings (17-7, 7-6 Horizon) at IU Indianapolis Jaguars (8-13, 4-8 Horizon) Indianapolis; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Cleveland State Vikings (17-7, 7-6 Horizon) at IU Indianapolis Jaguars (8-13, 4-8 Horizon)

Indianapolis; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland State faces IU Indianapolis after Colbi Maples scored 25 points in Cleveland State’s 69-61 win over the Northern Kentucky Norse.

The Jaguars are 7-4 in home games. IU Indianapolis ranks seventh in the Horizon in team defense, allowing 67.5 points while holding opponents to 43.8% shooting.

The Vikings are 7-6 against Horizon opponents. Cleveland State averages 70.3 points while outscoring opponents by 11.5 points per game.

IU Indianapolis makes 39.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.0 percentage points higher than Cleveland State has allowed to its opponents (37.2%). Cleveland State has shot at a 44.1% clip from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 43.8% shooting opponents of IU Indianapolis have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hailey Smith is averaging 9.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and two steals for the Jaguars. Nevaeh Foster is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Izzi Zingaro is scoring 15.6 points per game and averaging 6.7 rebounds for the Vikings. Jada Leonard is averaging 12.7 points and 2.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 4-6, averaging 62.8 points, 25.0 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 10.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Vikings: 5-5, averaging 64.2 points, 34.3 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.8 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

