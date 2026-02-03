Iowa visits Washington following Stirtz’s 32-point showing

Iowa Hawkeyes (16-5, 6-4 Big Ten) at Washington Huskies (12-10, 4-7 Big Ten) Seattle; Wednesday, 11 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Iowa Hawkeyes (16-5, 6-4 Big Ten) at Washington Huskies (12-10, 4-7 Big Ten)

Seattle; Wednesday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Iowa visits Washington after Bennett Stirtz scored 32 points in Iowa’s 84-66 win against the Oregon Ducks.

The Huskies have gone 8-3 in home games. Washington averages 78.3 points while outscoring opponents by 5.5 points per game.

The Hawkeyes are 6-4 against conference opponents. Iowa scores 78.0 points and has outscored opponents by 15.0 points per game.

Washington scores 78.3 points, 15.3 more per game than the 63.0 Iowa allows. Iowa averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 7.2 per game Washington allows.

The Huskies and Hawkeyes face off Wednesday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hannes Steinbach is scoring 17.6 points per game with 11.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Huskies. Zoom Diallo is averaging 17 points and 5.4 assists over the past 10 games.

Stirtz is averaging 19 points, five assists and 1.5 steals for the Hawkeyes. Tavion Banks is averaging 13 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 4-6, averaging 72.3 points, 31.2 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 4.8 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points per game.

Hawkeyes: 7-3, averaging 76.5 points, 26.6 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

