Indiana State plays Bradley following Flowers’ 27-point game

Bradley Braves (14-8, 8-4 MVC) at Indiana State Sycamores (7-14, 4-8 MVC)

Terre Haute, Indiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana State hosts Bradley after Amerie Flowers scored 27 points in Indiana State’s 114-78 loss to the Murray State Racers.

The Sycamores have gone 4-4 at home. Indiana State has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Braves have gone 8-4 against MVC opponents. Bradley scores 71.0 points and has outscored opponents by 5.6 points per game.

Indiana State scores 72.0 points, 6.6 more per game than the 65.4 Bradley gives up. Bradley averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Indiana State gives up.

The Sycamores and Braves match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tierney Kelsey is averaging 13.8 points for the Sycamores. Jayci Allen is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Ellie McDermid is averaging 6.4 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Braves. Kaylen Nelson is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sycamores: 4-6, averaging 74.9 points, 35.3 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.6 points per game.

Braves: 7-3, averaging 74.2 points, 33.8 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

