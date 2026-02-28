Indiana State hosts Johnson and UIC

UIC Flames (17-13, 12-7 MVC) at Indiana State Sycamores (10-20, 3-16 MVC) Terre Haute, Indiana; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

UIC Flames (17-13, 12-7 MVC) at Indiana State Sycamores (10-20, 3-16 MVC)

Terre Haute, Indiana; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UIC visits Indiana State after Andy Johnson scored 25 points in UIC’s 93-86 overtime victory against the Bradley Braves.

The Sycamores are 7-7 in home games. Indiana State has a 2-6 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Flames have gone 12-7 against MVC opponents. UIC averages 75.7 points and has outscored opponents by 6.2 points per game.

Indiana State scores 73.8 points per game, 4.3 more points than the 69.5 UIC allows. UIC averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than Indiana State gives up.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. UIC won the last matchup 76-74 on Jan. 28. Josiah Hammons scored 13 points to help lead the Flames to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ian Scott is averaging 13.5 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Sycamores. Camp Wagner is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Mekhi Lowery is averaging eight points and 5.8 rebounds for the Flames. Elijah Crawford is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sycamores: 1-9, averaging 68.9 points, 30.2 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points per game.

Flames: 7-3, averaging 77.2 points, 34.4 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

