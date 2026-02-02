Indiana State faces Evansville, seeks to end 5-game slide

Indiana State Sycamores (9-14, 2-10 MVC) at Evansville Purple Aces (5-17, 1-10 MVC) Evansville, Indiana; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Indiana State Sycamores (9-14, 2-10 MVC) at Evansville Purple Aces (5-17, 1-10 MVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana State heads into the matchup against Evansville after losing five in a row.

The Purple Aces are 3-7 in home games. Evansville is 2-4 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.9 turnovers per game.

The Sycamores are 2-10 against MVC opponents. Indiana State averages 13.1 turnovers per game and is 4-4 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Evansville is shooting 42.6% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points lower than the 44.3% Indiana State allows to opponents. Indiana State averages 75.3 points per game, 1.3 more than the 74.0 Evansville allows to opponents.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Hemenway is shooting 34.6% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Purple Aces, while averaging seven points. AJ Casey is averaging 15 points and 5.4 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Camp Wagner averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Sycamores, scoring 12.0 points while shooting 31.8% from beyond the arc. Ian Scott is averaging 14.3 points and 5.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Purple Aces: 1-9, averaging 64.1 points, 29.0 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points per game.

Sycamores: 2-8, averaging 73.9 points, 29.8 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points.

