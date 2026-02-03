Ike leads No. 6 Gonzaga against Portland

Gonzaga Bulldogs (22-1, 10-0 WCC) at Portland Pilots (10-14, 3-8 WCC) Portland, Oregon; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No.…

Gonzaga Bulldogs (22-1, 10-0 WCC) at Portland Pilots (10-14, 3-8 WCC)

Portland, Oregon; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Gonzaga takes on Portland after Graham Ike scored 30 points in Gonzaga’s 73-65 victory over the Saint Mary’s Gaels.

The Pilots are 9-5 in home games. Portland ranks seventh in the WCC in rebounding with 31.6 rebounds. Cameron Williams leads the Pilots with 5.5 boards.

The Bulldogs have gone 10-0 against WCC opponents. Gonzaga is the best team in the WCC scoring 15.3 fast break points per game.

Portland’s average of 6.3 made 3-pointers per game is 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Gonzaga allows. Gonzaga has shot at a 51.5% rate from the field this season, 6.6 percentage points greater than the 44.9% shooting opponents of Portland have averaged.

The Pilots and Bulldogs meet Wednesday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joel Foxwell is scoring 15.3 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Pilots. Mikah Ballew is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Ike is averaging 18.7 points and 8.5 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Tyon Grant-Foster is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pilots: 3-7, averaging 71.0 points, 29.0 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.6 points per game.

Bulldogs: 10-0, averaging 82.8 points, 37.6 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 9.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

