Hyman, Bellarmine Knights to visit Douglas, Florida Gulf Coast Eagles

Bellarmine Knights (2-21, 0-10 ASUN) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (10-11, 6-4 ASUN)

Fort Myers, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kayce Hyman and Bellarmine take on Sinai Douglas and FGCU on Thursday.

The Eagles are 4-6 on their home court. FGCU is ninth in the ASUN scoring 62.1 points while shooting 43.5% from the field.

The Knights have gone 0-10 against ASUN opponents. Bellarmine is 2-14 against opponents over .500.

FGCU’s average of 5.8 made 3-pointers per game is 3.2 fewer made shots on average than the 9.0 per game Bellarmine gives up. Bellarmine’s 32.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.5 percentage points lower than FGCU has allowed to its opponents (37.8%).

The Eagles and Knights square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Douglas is averaging 11 points, 3.3 assists and 1.6 steals for the Eagles. Anasia Staton is averaging 13.2 points and 6.7 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Ava Smith is shooting 26.6% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Knights, while averaging 8.9 points. Hyman is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 6-4, averaging 58.5 points, 30.5 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.8 points per game.

Knights: 0-10, averaging 47.1 points, 28.4 rebounds, 8.4 assists, 4.5 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 32.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

