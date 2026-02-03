Hunt leads East Texas A&M against Northwestern State after 23-point game

East Texas A&M Lions (8-15, 3-10 Southland) at Northwestern State Demons (6-16, 4-9 Southland) Natchitoches, Louisiana; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST…

East Texas A&M Lions (8-15, 3-10 Southland) at Northwestern State Demons (6-16, 4-9 Southland)

Natchitoches, Louisiana; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Texas A&M visits Northwestern State after Gianni Hunt scored 23 points in East Texas A&M’s 94-85 loss to the New Orleans Privateers.

The Demons are 5-4 on their home court. Northwestern State has a 2-9 record against opponents over .500.

The Lions are 3-10 in conference play. East Texas A&M is second in the Southland with 16.7 assists per game led by Hunt averaging 4.9.

Northwestern State averages 71.5 points per game, 4.5 fewer points than the 76.0 East Texas A&M allows. East Texas A&M’s 43.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.5 percentage points lower than Northwestern State has allowed to its opponents (47.7%).

The Demons and Lions meet Wednesday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Micah Thomas is shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Demons, while averaging 16.9 points. Willie Williams is shooting 65.1% and averaging 11.8 points over the past 10 games.

Hunt is averaging 9.7 points, 4.9 assists and 1.6 steals for the Lions. Ronnie Harrison Jr. is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Demons: 3-7, averaging 69.6 points, 27.0 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.2 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Lions: 2-8, averaging 68.4 points, 30.5 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points.

